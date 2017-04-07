Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,321

New Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer on Wednesday!



After some lucky fans got to see 30-minutes of Transformers goodness, that wasn’t enough for all of us. All the official Transformers pages today uploaded a teaser for a brand new trailer releasing next Wednesday April 12th, 2017. The teaser featured a couple of brand new shots that include Cybertron under water and a couple of new shots of the knights. No classification of the trailer as of yet, so we do not know the approximate run time, but check out the teaser below and sound off on what you want to see in the new trailer!



