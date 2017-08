First Episode Of My Transformers: Rescue Bots Adventure Is Out Now

The first episode of* My Transformers: Rescue Bots Adventure is now available on You Tube for fans to enjoy. My Transformers Rescue Bots Adventure is an*interactive webseries where the user can take decisions on how the episode should carry out. The concept is very similar to the old G. I. Joe: Find Your Fate books but utilizes You Tube's link feature instead of… well… pages. The first adventure includes a Fire Rescue and a Water Rescue with an additional mission at the end. "Get Ready to Roll to the Rescue! It's My Transformers Rescue Bots Adventure!