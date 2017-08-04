|
First Episode Of My Transformers: Rescue Bots Adventure Is Out Now
The first episode of*My Transformers: Rescue Bots Adventure
is now available on You Tube for fans to enjoy. My Transformers Rescue Bots Adventure is an*interactive webseries where the user can take decisions on how the episode should carry out. The concept is very similar to the old G. I. Joe: Find Your Fate books but utilizes You Tube’s link feature instead of… well… pages. The first adventure includes a Fire Rescue and a Water Rescue with an additional mission at the end. “Get Ready to Roll to the Rescue! Its My Transformers Rescue Bots Adventure! Join Heatwave and the » Continue Reading.
