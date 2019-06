Shangai Art Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzles ? Live Action Movie Cars

Via BB7 Toys Facebook *we have images of a new*Transformers 3D Metal Puzzles by Shangai Art Model. These officially licensed laser cut models are assembled from metal sheets. They use a simple slot and tab design so no glue is required, just bend the metal tabs where instructed and attach pieces together. This line will feature vehicles from different live-action movies: Optimus Prime – Peterbilt 379 Truck(Transformers 2007) Sentinel Prime – Rosenbauer Panther Firetruck (Dark Of The Moon) Bumblebee – Chevrolet Camara Concept 2017 (The Last Knight) Ironhide – GMC Topkick 4500 truck (Transformers 2007) Hound – Mercedes Unimog tactical » Continue Reading. The post Shangai Art Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzles – Live Action Movie Cars appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM