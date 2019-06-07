Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shangai Art Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzles ? Live Action Movie Cars
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,850
Shangai Art Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzles ? Live Action Movie Cars


Via BB7 Toys Facebook*we have images of a new*Transformers 3D Metal Puzzles by Shangai Art Model. These officially licensed laser cut models are assembled from metal sheets. They use a simple slot and tab design so no glue is required, just bend the metal tabs where instructed and attach pieces together. This line will feature vehicles from different live-action movies: Optimus Prime – Peterbilt 379 Truck(Transformers 2007) Sentinel Prime – Rosenbauer Panther Firetruck (Dark Of The Moon) Bumblebee – Chevrolet Camara Concept 2017 (The Last Knight) Ironhide – GMC Topkick 4500 truck (Transformers 2007) Hound – Mercedes Unimog tactical &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shangai Art Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzles – Live Action Movie Cars appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Perfect Effect DX09 MEGA DORAGON Transmetal 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 SG Starscream Shattered Glass TFSS 5.0 Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Metalhawk Scourge Blurr Krok Twinferno deluxe lot
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus (Warbotron Warbot) - Combaticons
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars MENASOR Figure Lot Motormaster Breakdown Dragstrip
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Figure Lot Snarl Slugslinger Pointblank Combiners Hound
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 PRETENDERS Figure Lot Skullgrin Submarauder Gunrunner
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.