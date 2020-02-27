|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Earthrise Slitherfang, Allicon & Quintesson New Stock Imag
Takara Tomy Mall have updated listings with new stock images of their next Earthrise exclusives: Slitherfang, Allicon & Quintesson. In another strange move, Takara Tomy have limited the release of these figures only as Takara Tomy Mall items as they have done with other characters like Grapple or Cliffjumper. ER EX-06 Micromaster Slitherfang*
* ER EX-07 Deluxe Allicon ER EX-08 Voyager Quintesson
There’s also a listing for the three figures sold together
as a pack (no special packaging, sold in the same individual boxes). All of them are scheduled for release in August 2020 in Japan. » Continue Reading.
