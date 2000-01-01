Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:33 PM   #1
andersox
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 190
Talking Brunt Same Feet Issue
Anyone else have this issue?
My Siege Brunt came with two of the same feet so I cant make his cannon.
Anyone have two of the same feet with the clip and want to trade.....
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: F43B6D2C-9494-472F-BAAD-831CBDA7EA00.jpg Views: 10 Size: 20.2 KB ID: 44598   Click image for larger version Name: 4E6C6C11-702F-4276-8BD2-6E987A0EC268.jpg Views: 6 Size: 20.9 KB ID: 44599  
