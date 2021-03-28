|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Final Week
March is leaving with a quiet sighting week. The new Retro Headmasters Wave 2 figures have been spotted in Australia, the new Beast Wars reissues are available for pre-order in Malaysia via the official Hasbro store and Russian fans can now hunt the highly anticipated Studio Series 86 Deluxes. Retro Headmasters Wave 2 In Australia
*Via Ozformers
we can report that the Retro Headmasters Highbrow, Skullcruncher and Weirdwolf have been spotted at several Target stores over Australia. These figures are exclusive to Target stores in Australia. Beast Wars Vintage Reissues In Malaysia
*2005 Board member [Wing_Saber-X]*is giving » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Final Week
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca