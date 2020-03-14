Illustrator and designer Winston Chan shared another
view of his start to finish cover art development process, this time for the incoming Transformers issue #22 with images attached to this post. I dont think Ive shown this yet, so here are some process shots for the cover 1. Thumbnails 2. Pencils 3. Inks 4. Flats Everything except the inks were done with #procreate
on an iPad Pro. Inks were Copic multiliners on A3 smooth bristol board Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #22 Chan Retailer Incentive Cover Art Process
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca