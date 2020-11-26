Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 celebrates 10 years of Transformers Prime!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,749
TFW2005 celebrates 10 years of Transformers Prime!


Today, as fans across the US celebrate Thanksgiving, Transformers fans everywhere are giving thanks for a much beloved Transformers series.*Yes, we couldn’t believe it either as it doesn’t feel like it’s been a decade, but Transformers Prime turns ten today! On this day ten years ago Hasbro Studios debuted the pilot episodes of Transformers Prime, Darkness Rising, on The Hub network, introducing us to a series that ten years on is warmly remembered as one of the most beloved incarnations of Transformers. In this special retrospective we’ll be looking back at Transformers Prime and discussing its legacy, what makes it &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 celebrates 10 years of Transformers Prime! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS BACK TO THE FUTURE 35th GIGAWATT ACTION FIGURE in stock
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Earthrise War for Cybertron Deluxe Bluestreak Action Figure
Transformers
Hasbro WFC-S18 Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron: Siege...
Transformers
Demolishor (Decepticon) - Transformers Energon - Hasbro - Deluxe - USED
Transformers
Downshift (Autobot) - Transformers Energon - Hasbro - Deluxe - USED
Transformers
Transformers Armada Mini-Cons: Land Military Team - Hasbro - Used
Transformers
Transformers Armada Mini-Cons: Emergency Team - Hasbro - Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.