Today, as fans across the US celebrate Thanksgiving, Transformers fans everywhere are giving thanks for a much beloved Transformers series.*Yes, we couldn’t believe it either as it doesn’t feel like it’s been a decade, but Transformers Prime turns ten today! On this day ten years ago Hasbro Studios debuted the pilot episodes of Transformers Prime, Darkness Rising, on The Hub network, introducing us to a series that ten years on is warmly remembered as one of the most beloved incarnations of Transformers. In this special retrospective we’ll be looking back at Transformers Prime and discussing its legacy, what makes it » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 celebrates 10 years of Transformers Prime!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca