Old Today, 08:01 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,835
Go Better Studio Earthrise Upgrade Kit
A nifty little kit to enhance old Earthrise Wheeljack with some fillers, taillights, wings, spoiler and shoulder blaster.

https://youtu.be/KGwotADtG2s
