Old Today, 03:19 PM   #1
Rodimus Convoy
Legacy Black Zarak, Studio Series, Legacy A hero is born set and more!
Hi everyone!

I have a couple of items for sale. Each item is Mint in opened box, 100% complete and come from a smoke free/pet free home. Each TF has been transformed 2-3 times. I've listed the price for each, but I'm opened to fair offers, especially if you buy multiple items. I can also combine shipping. Shipping fees will be based on your location. I?m from Qu?bec city, QC. I accept Paypal and bank transfer. Please pm me for any inquiries! I may add a couple of items in the following days so stay tuned!

-Legacy Select Titan Black Zarak: mint condition box. If purchased, I will add a MIB Legacy Select Black Roritchi for free as a bonus! Price asked: 185$CAN

-Legacy exclusive boxset A Hero is born: mint condition box. Price asked: 110$CAN

-Studio Series 07 AOE Leader class Grimlock: box is in superb shape. Price asked: 105$CAN

-Studio Series 08 Leader class Blackout: box shows some minimal wear on corners but otherwise in great shape. Price asked: 70$CAN

-Japanese Takara-Tomy Calibur Optimus Prime TLK-15: very minimal wear on the box' bottom corners, otherwise in great shape. Price asked: 110$CAN

-Korean Sonokong Big Convoy (Takara-Tomy licenced product): box is in near perfect condition. Price asked: 90$CAN

-Japanese Takara-Tomy Beast War Neo C29 Longrack: mint condition box. Price asked: 110$CAN

-Generations Select Paradron Medics Boxset: mint condition box. Price asked: 175$CAN

-Power of the Primes Predaking Boxset: mint condition box. Stickers applied. Make an offer! 😊
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #2
Rodimus Convoy
Re: Legacy Black Zarak, Studio Series, Legacy A hero is born set and more!
Pics of the Paradron Medics Set.
Old Today, 03:27 PM   #3
Rodimus Convoy
Re: Legacy Black Zarak, Studio Series, Legacy A hero is born set and more!
Pics for the POPT Predaking boxset.
