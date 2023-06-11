Rodimus Convoy Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: Quebec City Posts: 11

Legacy Black Zarak, Studio Series, Legacy A hero is born set and more! Hi everyone!



I have a couple of items for sale. Each item is Mint in opened box, 100% complete and come from a smoke free/pet free home. Each TF has been transformed 2-3 times. I've listed the price for each, but I'm opened to fair offers, especially if you buy multiple items. I can also combine shipping. Shipping fees will be based on your location. I?m from Qu?bec city, QC. I accept Paypal and bank transfer. Please pm me for any inquiries! I may add a couple of items in the following days so stay tuned!



-Legacy Select Titan Black Zarak: mint condition box. If purchased, I will add a MIB Legacy Select Black Roritchi for free as a bonus! Price asked: 185$CAN



-Legacy exclusive boxset A Hero is born: mint condition box. Price asked: 110$CAN



-Studio Series 07 AOE Leader class Grimlock: box is in superb shape. Price asked: 105$CAN



-Studio Series 08 Leader class Blackout: box shows some minimal wear on corners but otherwise in great shape. Price asked: 70$CAN



-Japanese Takara-Tomy Calibur Optimus Prime TLK-15: very minimal wear on the box' bottom corners, otherwise in great shape. Price asked: 110$CAN



-Korean Sonokong Big Convoy (Takara-Tomy licenced product): box is in near perfect condition. Price asked: 90$CAN



-Japanese Takara-Tomy Beast War Neo C29 Longrack: mint condition box. Price asked: 110$CAN



-Generations Select Paradron Medics Boxset: mint condition box. Price asked: 175$CAN



-Power of the Primes Predaking Boxset: mint condition box. Stickers applied. Make an offer! 😊 Attached Thumbnails







