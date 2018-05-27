|
Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Megatron Listing
Following our first reveal of the In-Package Stock Images Of Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers
, now we have a new*Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Megatron Listing. The new listing, found by our very own Nevermore, surfaced via*Walmart US
*(UPC # 630509728091) together with listings for**Bumblebee
*(UPC # 630509728060) and*Soundwave
*(UPC # 630509728077). Curiously, Blurr is showing two listings at this moment.*This one
*with UPC # 630509728107 and*this one
*with UPC # 630509728084.  
