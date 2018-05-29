|
Newage Legends Scaled N-H1 Flipper (G1 Bumblebee), N-H1G Gremlin (G1 Goldbug) & N-H1C
Legends scaled market has proved to be really competitive, and new third party company*Newage H1*have revealed the color prototype of their upcoming*Legends Scaled N-H1 Flipper (G1 Bumblebee), and it’s coming with two great color variants and remolds:*N-H1G Gremlin (G1 Goldbug) and N-H1C Critter (Bug Bite). The images were uploaded via*Weibo
, and we finally see a detailed gallery of this small cute rendition of Bumblebee. With only 6 cm tall in robot mode and 2.7 cm wide in car mode, this mold really catches the original cartoon design, specially on the car mode. This little figure is very well articulated, » Continue Reading.
The post Newage Legends Scaled N-H1 Flipper (G1 Bumblebee), N-H1G Gremlin (G1 Goldbug) & N-H1C Critter (Bug Bite) Color Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.