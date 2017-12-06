Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Michael Bay Comments On The Future Of Transformers Movie Franchise


Breaking the silence after*many months, director Michael Bay opened up on the future of the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. Commenting via his official Instagram account, the director stated the following: “Well 4.5 billion dollars later, 100s of millions of people saw the Transformers movies – Id say it had great run. Any Studio would take this franchise series success. That said. Now its time to take this franchise in a totally new direction.” We currently do not know whether Mr. Bay will return to the director’s chair or will prefer the backseat as a producer, but his statement &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Michael Bay Comments On The Future Of Transformers Movie Franchise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Re: Michael Bay Comments On The Future Of Transformers Movie Franchise
That IG post and those accounts who commented on it seem to be made be Bayverse and DCEU fanbots.
