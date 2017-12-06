Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Interview with Mark Weber ? Combiner Wars and Transformers Generation 3!


Podcast The Full Force recently carried out an interview with Mark Weber, former Manager of Global Brand Development for Transformers and G.I. Joe for Hasbro. The interview has some interested revelations about the genesis of the Prime Wars trilogy, and the shift of the Generations line from an 18 month pattern to an annual one themed around a central concept like combining. Mark reveals that Hasbro was initially lukewarm to the idea of a combiner themed line off the back of Power Core Combiners, but that after he explained some of the key ideas in his thinking, Hasbro was &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Interview with Mark Weber – Combiner Wars and Transformers Generation 3! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



