Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,327

Hasbro and Toys for Tots Team Up for the Holiday Season



Hasbro have announced that they are teaming up with Toys for Tots this holiday season to bring joy to thousands of children and families in need. As a part of their “Be Fearless Be Kind” initiative, for every new unwrapped toy or game donated through the holiday season, Hasbro will donate a toy or game themselves, up to a million toys. As a member of this fandom, I’ve witnessed dedicated fans come together to do incredible things for those in need, and it is my belief that we together as a fandom can bring joy to tens of thousands of



The post







More... Hasbro have announced that they are teaming up with Toys for Tots this holiday season to bring joy to thousands of children and families in need. As a part of their “Be Fearless Be Kind” initiative, for every new unwrapped toy or game donated through the holiday season, Hasbro will donate a toy or game themselves, up to a million toys. As a member of this fandom, I’ve witnessed dedicated fans come together to do incredible things for those in need, and it is my belief that we together as a fandom can bring joy to tens of thousands of » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro and Toys for Tots Team Up for the Holiday Season appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________