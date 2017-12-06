Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:22 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,327
Hasbro and Toys for Tots Team Up for the Holiday Season


Hasbro have announced that they are teaming up with Toys for Tots this holiday season to bring joy to thousands of children and families in need. As a part of their "Be Fearless Be Kind" initiative, for every new unwrapped toy or game donated through the holiday season, Hasbro will donate a toy or game themselves, up to a million toys. As a member of this fandom, I've witnessed dedicated fans come together to do incredible things for those in need, and it is my belief that we together as a fandom can bring joy to tens of thousands of

