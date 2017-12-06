Hasbro have announced that they are teaming up with Toys for Tots this holiday season to bring joy to thousands of children and families in need. As a part of their “Be Fearless Be Kind” initiative, for every new unwrapped toy or game donated through the holiday season, Hasbro will donate a toy or game themselves, up to a million toys. As a member of this fandom, I’ve witnessed dedicated fans come together to do incredible things for those in need, and it is my belief that we together as a fandom can bring joy to tens of thousands of » Continue Reading.
