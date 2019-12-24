Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Annual Christmas Message From David Kaye (Voice Of Beast Wars Megatron)


Voice actor*David Kaye*has taken to his YouTube page to grace us all with his annual holiday song as sung by Beast Wars Megatron. Yeeeeeeeeeeees! We are so glad Mr. Kaye and Mr. Chalk (Optimus Primal’s voice) keep the legacy of their characters for all fans on these special days. If you missed Gary Chalk’s Christmas song, you can watch it here. Enjoy the video below and our best wishes to all the TFW2005 family on this holiday. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards!

Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
