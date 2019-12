Annual Christmas Message From David Kaye (Voice Of Beast Wars Megatron)

Voice actor*David Kaye*has taken to his YouTube page to grace us all with his annual holiday song as sung by Beast Wars Megatron. Yeeeeeeeeeeees! We are so glad Mr. Kaye and Mr. Chalk (Optimus Primal’s voice) keep the legacy of their characters for all fans on these special days. If you missed Gary Chalk’s Christmas song, you can watch it here . Enjoy the video below and our best wishes to all the TFW2005 family on this holiday. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards!The post Annual Christmas Message From David Kaye (Voice Of Beast Wars Megatron) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM