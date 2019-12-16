Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Lemon Tree Toys LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1986 Decepticon Battleshi
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,977
Lemon Tree Toys LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1986 Decepticon Battleshi


New third party company Lemon Tree is sure working fast to catch the attention of collectors. Following their first two projects*LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime)*and* LT-02 Neutronstar (Bumblebee Movie Starscream)*they surprise us with images and renders of their next product:*LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1984 Decepticon Battleship). Lemon Tree is bringing us what seems to be a non-transformable rendition of Galvatron’s battleship from the original G1 Transformers movie. The renders and gray prototype images reveal a very nice and detailed mold which we are sure will please your optics and nostalgia. The exact size of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lemon Tree Toys LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1986 Decepticon Battleship) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Transmetals Heroic Maximal Depth Charge In Package Water
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Transmetals evil predacon Rampage In Package damaged
Transformers
Transformers G1 Micromaster Rescue Patrol MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Generations Cyber Commander Series BUMBLEBEE & OPTIMUS PRIME lot
Transformers
Optimus Prime G1 Transformers Gray Bloated Metal Diaclone Variant Takara 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.