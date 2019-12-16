|
Lemon Tree Toys LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1986 Decepticon Battleshi
New third party company Lemon Tree is sure working fast to catch the attention of collectors. Following their first two projects*LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime)
*and* LT-02 Neutronstar (Bumblebee Movie Starscream)
LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1984 Decepticon Battleship). Lemon Tree is bringing us what seems to be a non-transformable rendition of Galvatron's battleship from the original G1 Transformers movie. The renders and gray prototype images reveal a very nice and detailed mold which we are sure will please your optics and nostalgia.
