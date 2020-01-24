Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible New Generations Selects Micromasters Spy Patrol Listing
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,103
Possible New Generations Selects Micromasters Spy Patrol Listing


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TriBlurr*for sharing in our forums information about a possible new Generations Selects Micromasters Spy Patrol listing. This news comes from some new*EB Games pre-order listings which include a TRA Gen Selects MM Spy Patrol listing at Deluxe price. We still have no extra information or images about this set, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now it’s time to place your bets on the content of this pack. It seems that the respective Buzzaw and Frenzy (blue) redecos of the previous Laserbeak and Rumble are coming. Considering the price… Could this be a 4-pack? &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible New Generations Selects Micromasters Spy Patrol Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers BotCon Timelines Generation 2 Redux Sky-Byte COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 5.0 2016 Timelines Scorponok (pre-Beast Wars) COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Phantom Strike Squardon MISB Skywarp Fracas
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Maximus Combiner Wars COMPLETE SET! ALL MISP
Transformers
Transformers Energon Optimus Prime Overload Corona Sparkplug CostCo Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predaking-near complete *missing 2 swords 3 guns- Sold AS-IS
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage 1985 Omega Supreme WORKING!!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.