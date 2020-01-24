Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,103

Possible New Generations Selects Micromasters Spy Patrol Listing



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TriBlurr*for sharing in our forums information about a possible new Generations Selects Micromasters Spy Patrol listing. This news comes from some new*EB Games pre-order listings which include a TRA Gen Selects MM Spy Patrol listing at Deluxe price. We still have no extra information or images about this set, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now it’s time to place your bets on the content of this pack. It seems that the respective Buzzaw and Frenzy (blue) redecos of the previous Laserbeak and Rumble are coming. Considering the price… Could this be a 4-pack?



