|
MP-47 Masterpiece Hound Gallery
TFW2005’s MP-47 Hound gallery
is online!* The Autobot’s trusty scout has finally joined the official Masterpiece ranks, complete with his military style Willys Jeep CJ-3B alt mode.* He features a look that favors the cartoon in bot mode, and also has a multitude of accessories to recreate scenes from it.* Articulation is great, and the transformation is complex but not crazy. There are some QC issues, specifically weak plastic and certain points that can lead to breakages.* Aside from that, it’s a great rep of Hound if you dig the cartoon focused bot modes.* Pairs great with recent MP-44 » Continue Reading.
The post MP-47 Masterpiece Hound Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.