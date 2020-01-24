Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page MP-47 Masterpiece Hound Gallery
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,103
MP-47 Masterpiece Hound Gallery


TFW2005’s MP-47 Hound gallery is online!* The Autobot’s trusty scout has finally joined the official Masterpiece ranks, complete with his military style Willys Jeep CJ-3B alt mode.* He features a look that favors the cartoon in bot mode, and also has a multitude of accessories to recreate scenes from it.* Articulation is great, and the transformation is complex but not crazy. There are some QC issues, specifically weak plastic and certain points that can lead to breakages.* Aside from that, it’s a great rep of Hound if you dig the cartoon focused bot modes.* Pairs great with recent MP-44 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MP-47 Masterpiece Hound Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers BotCon Timelines Generation 2 Redux Sky-Byte COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 5.0 2016 Timelines Scorponok (pre-Beast Wars) COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Phantom Strike Squardon MISB Skywarp Fracas
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Maximus Combiner Wars COMPLETE SET! ALL MISP
Transformers
Transformers Energon Optimus Prime Overload Corona Sparkplug CostCo Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predaking-near complete *missing 2 swords 3 guns- Sold AS-IS
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage 1985 Omega Supreme WORKING!!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.