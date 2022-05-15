Hasbro and Paramount Pictures confirm their attendance at this year’s Licensing Expo. For the 2022 event, Hasbro will have not one but rather 2 stalls to showcase its upcoming content. While booth #A159 is planned to showoff regular content, booth #A143 will feature VR-related content. Hasbro (Booth #A159) “Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Delivering immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys, games, entertainment and gaming.” Showcase:*Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro Gaming, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro And Paramount To Attend Licensing Expo 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...