Hasbro And Paramount To Attend Licensing Expo 2022


Hasbro and Paramount Pictures confirm their attendance at this year’s Licensing Expo. For the 2022 event, Hasbro will have not one but rather 2 stalls to showcase its upcoming content. While booth #A159 is planned to showoff regular content, booth #A143 will feature VR-related content. Hasbro (Booth #A159) “Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Delivering immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys, games, entertainment and gaming.” Showcase:*Dungeons &#038; Dragons, Hasbro Gaming, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro And Paramount To Attend Licensing Expo 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



