Even More Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick Toys Imported To United States



More vessels are bringing in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts gimmick toys to the United States. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask Item Code: F40495L00 Product Code: TRA MV7 ROLEPLAY BASIC MASK AST Items Per Case: 6 Date of arrival: May 10th, 2022 Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Transformers: Bumblebee Energon Escape 2pk Item Code: F39285L00 Product Code: TRA BB MV7 ENERGON IGNITER 2PK Items Per Case: 6 Date of arrival: May 07th, 2022 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Power Battlers Item Code: F38955L00 Product Code: TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 6 AST Items Per Case: 8 Date of arrival: May



