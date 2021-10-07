Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks Official Reveal


The official Funko Pop Instagram have just officially revealed the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks figure. Funko Pop Tracks was shown as part of the “Festival Of Fun” reveals today, but we had even seen in-hand images of this new incarnation of the G1 Autobot*some weeks ago. This figure was rumored to be revealed at New York Comic Con, but it was pushed back to a later date. While this is our proper official reveal, we still have no concrete information about the release date or availability. See the new image after the jump and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks Official Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



