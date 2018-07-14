Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,679

New Official Images of Mastermind Creations Reformatted Inventa Magna (Sky Lynx)



More... Thanks to HardReturn on Twitter, we have some new official photos of Mastermind Creations upcoming Reformatted R-35 Magna. Revealed this past weekend at TFcon Toronto , these images give us a nice clear look at the “Lynx” half of their interpretation of Sky Lynx. These images provided show us Lynx mode, his carrier mode and some comparison shots with Mastermind Creations Reformatted Leo Dux (Razorclaw). No images yet of the other half of their Sky Lynx, “Inventa”. But this might give us more detail of how this fairly large toy could be released. Perhaps individual releases for the two parts? » Continue Reading. The post New Official Images of Mastermind Creations Reformatted Inventa Magna (Sky Lynx) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

