Following Matches 1
, 2
, and 3
, we now come to Match 4 in this opening round of the BW25 Dream Combat Tournament. The poll for this Round 1 match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Rattrap. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 4: Silverbolt vs. Scorponok
Silverbolt (Maximal)
- Chivalrous white knight, but still a dangerous fighter when provoked or angered. Fuzor transforms into a wolf-eagle hybrid; has strong sensory perceptions of sight, sound and smell for tracking targets, and is a fast and agile flyer in both modes. Armed with wingtip-mounted blade-edged missile launchers in robot mode; missiles can also be used as blade weapons for melee combat. Very courageous, but noble attitude may leave him open to underhanded tactics.
Scorponok (Predacon)
- Has potential to be a great warrior, if he were smarter; has decent skills in experimentation, engineering and combat. Transforms into a scorpion, but best combat asset is robot modes weaponry: one pincer houses dual mega-missile launcher, other pincer deploys cyber-bees adaptable to different functions, and scorpion tail releases both energy blasts and toxic sting attacks. Good strength in both modes, better at melee combat than one may expect, but has subpar intelligence; can lose his game plan when forced on the defensive.
This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9:15pm ET), and Match 5 in this opening round will begin next Sunday, January 24!