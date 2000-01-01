View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 4: Silverbolt vs. Scorponok Silverbolt 2 66.67% Scorponok 1 33.33%

Today, 10:12 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 440 Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 4 - Round 1, Match 4: Silverbolt vs Scorponok

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Rattrap. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 4: Silverbolt vs. Scorponok



Silverbolt (Maximal) - Chivalrous white knight, but still a dangerous fighter when provoked or angered. Fuzor transforms into a wolf-eagle hybrid; has strong sensory perceptions of sight, sound and smell for tracking targets, and is a fast and agile flyer in both modes. Armed with wingtip-mounted blade-edged missile launchers in robot mode; missiles can also be used as blade weapons for melee combat. Very courageous, but noble attitude may leave him open to underhanded tactics.



Scorponok (Predacon) - Has potential to be a great warrior, if he were smarter; has decent skills in experimentation, engineering and combat. Transforms into a scorpion, but best combat asset is robot modes weaponry: one pincer houses dual mega-missile launcher, other pincer deploys cyber-bees adaptable to different functions, and scorpion tail releases both energy blasts and toxic sting attacks. Good strength in both modes, better at melee combat than one may expect, but has subpar intelligence; can lose his game plan when forced on the defensive.





This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9:15pm ET), and Match 5 in this opening round will begin next Sunday, January 24! Following Matches 1 2 , and 3 , we now come to Match 4 in this opening round of the BW25 Dream Combat Tournament. The poll for this Round 1 match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Rattrap. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.- Chivalrous white knight, but still a dangerous fighter when provoked or angered. Fuzor transforms into a wolf-eagle hybrid; has strong sensory perceptions of sight, sound and smell for tracking targets, and is a fast and agile flyer in both modes. Armed with wingtip-mounted blade-edged missile launchers in robot mode; missiles can also be used as blade weapons for melee combat. Very courageous, but noble attitude may leave him open to underhanded tactics.- Has potential to be a great warrior, if he were smarter; has decent skills in experimentation, engineering and combat. Transforms into a scorpion, but best combat asset is robot modes weaponry: one pincer houses dual mega-missile launcher, other pincer deploys cyber-bees adaptable to different functions, and scorpion tail releases both energy blasts and toxic sting attacks. Good strength in both modes, better at melee combat than one may expect, but has subpar intelligence; can lose his game plan when forced on the defensive.This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9:15pm ET), and Match 5 in this opening round will begin next Sunday, January 24!



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________ Today, 10:31 PM #2 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,957 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 4 - Round 1, Match 4: Silverbolt vs Scorponok



Does SilverDolt even stand a chance?

Wow, Scorponok is at 100% poll!Does SilverDolt even stand a chance?

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



__________________"Don't be absurd!"-Galvatron

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

