Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Sneak Peek
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,978
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Sneak Peek


TFW2005 member Necromaster reports an IDW Publishing update to our February solicitations coverage, giving us a sneak peek at the action happening in the pages of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1. Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! In the future, the planet Cybertron belongs to the scientific-minded Maximals and the action-oriented Predacons! When a crew of Predacons, led by the successor to the Megatron name, steal a golden disk and a ship capable of traveling through time, it’s up to Optimus Primal and his Maximal crew – Rattrap, Rhinox, Cheetor, and new character Nyx – to catch them! A &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Sneak Peek appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1995 HasbroTransformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Ultra Class
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Constructicon Rampage US seller!!!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 11/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.