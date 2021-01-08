TFW2005 member Necromaster reports an IDW Publishing update to our February
solicitations coverage, giving us a sneak peek at the action happening in the pages of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1. Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! In the future, the planet Cybertron belongs to the scientific-minded Maximals and the action-oriented Predacons! When a crew of Predacons, led by the successor to the Megatron name, steal a golden disk and a ship capable of traveling through time, it’s up to Optimus Primal and his Maximal crew – Rattrap, Rhinox, Cheetor, and new character Nyx – to catch them! A » Continue Reading.
