When the last stars flicker and fade, who will be the only Cybertronian left? Learn more in the 5-page preview of this week’s incoming Last Bot Standing issue #1, via Graphic Policy, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Nick Roche (Author, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Gavin Spence (Cover Artist), Phil Knott (Cover Artist) The planet Donnokt sits on the edge of the universe, far away from all the stars that are flickering and fading out one last time. It is a world on the precipice of revolution-industrialization-taking » Continue Reading.
