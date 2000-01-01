|
Re: Deluxe Class Transformers
I'm uncertain as to what you are referring by "Hasbro catalog"
From the (original) G1 toys...
Whirl and Roadbuster were Deluxe Vehicles for the Autobots.
I believe they came out about the same time as the Deluxe Insecticons (Barrage, ChopShop, Ransack, Venom) for the Decepticons.
I think "Deluxe" was just arbitrarily thrown in to make them sound better... like a deluxe burger. So they are a bit bigger -- Whirl and Roadbuster are bigger than the typical Autobot Cars; Deluxe Insecticons are bigger than the original insecticons.
I think these 6 "deluxe" bots were just transforming things (like Jetfire, TopSpin, Twin Twist, etc.) that were picked up my Hasbro/Takara to add to their Transformers line. I doubt they were relating "deluxe" to the seekers in any way.
I never had any of the original G1 "deluxe" toys, so I don't know if they were easy to transform.