Today, 02:42 PM #1 Amandahugnkiss Generation 2 Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 168 Deluxe Class Transformers Why did the little Hasbro catalog or whatever show Whirl and Roadbuster and make it seem like they were the first Deluxe Class Transformers when the Decepticon seekers were about just about as big or bigger and came out first? I've never owned one of those two Autobots I mentioned, but I do know a lot of fans don't particularly like Whirl. Is it because he's hard to transform? Today, 02:52 PM #2 steamwhistle Alternator Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 930 Re: Deluxe Class Transformers I'm uncertain as to what you are referring by "Hasbro catalog"



From the (original) G1 toys...



Whirl and Roadbuster were Deluxe Vehicles for the Autobots.

I believe they came out about the same time as the Deluxe Insecticons (Barrage, ChopShop, Ransack, Venom) for the Decepticons.



I think "Deluxe" was just arbitrarily thrown in to make them sound better... like a deluxe burger. So they are a bit bigger -- Whirl and Roadbuster are bigger than the typical Autobot Cars; Deluxe Insecticons are bigger than the original insecticons.



I think these 6 "deluxe" bots were just transforming things (like Jetfire, TopSpin, Twin Twist, etc.) that were picked up my Hasbro/Takara to add to their Transformers line. I doubt they were relating "deluxe" to the seekers in any way.



I never had any of the original G1 "deluxe" toys, so I don't know if they were easy to transform.

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle

Today, 03:09 PM #3 Amandahugnkiss Generation 2 Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 168 Re: Deluxe Class Transformers Skywarp, Starscream, and Thundercracker were the first three seekers; and they probably hit the stores at the same time. I don't know if there was a Wal-Mart or Target back in the G1 days; and since Toys R Us was a long way away, I had to settle for watching for them at Kohl's and K-Mart.

