Third party company*DNA Design*have announced, via their*Facebook account
, their new DK-33 Upgrade Kit For Generations Selects Black Zarak. Announced as the*“Biggest upgrade kits of DNA” this pack brings you all the pieces, guns, extra parts, legs extenders and bonus which were released with the previous*DK-19, DK-21
and DK-23
upgrade kits for Earthrise Scorponok now in one single and big pack and repainted to match Black Zarak’s colors. All the extra parts don?t interfere with the transformation, so you don?t need to dismantle them. This kit is scheduled for release in January 2022. we still have no concrete » Continue Reading.
The post DNA Design DK-33 Upgrade Kit For Generations Selects Black Zarak
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...