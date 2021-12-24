Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R42 D-Zef (Deathsaurus) Test Shot


Via Mastermind Creations Instagram account we can share for you images of the test shot of their Reformatted R42 D-Zef (Masterpiece Scale Deathsaurus). This figure is an amazing and detailed take on G1 Deatsaurus inspired by his design from the IDW Transformers comics. We have a look at the robot and dragon mode for you viewing pleasure as well as a comparison shot next to Mastermind Creations R-17 Carnifex and R-19 Kultur.

The post Mastermind Creations Reformatted R42 D-Zef (Deathsaurus) Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



