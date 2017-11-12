Thanks to 2005 Boards members*Born Toulouse and Nevermore we can report that*Titans Return Fortress Maximus Was Finally Spotted In Germany. This big Titan was spotted at*TK Maxx stores in*Darmstadt
, Frankfurt
, and*Wuppertal-Elberfeld
. There are some interesting details for this sighting. TK Maxx is the name for the European subsidiary of TJ Maxx and they are similar to a “dollar store”, but Fortress has got a not-so-economic price of 140 Euros or 163 US Dollars approximately. The packaging also has elements for both international and European release. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for sharing this information with us. » Continue Reading.
The post Titans Return Fortress Maximus Finally Spotted In Germany
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...