X-Transbots Bastion (Masterpiece Scale G1 Defensor) Renders & Fuzz (G1 Streetwise) Co
Via X-Transbots Facebook account
, we have images of the color renders of their upcoming combiner*Bastion (Masterpiece Scale G1 Defensor) and images of the color prototype of their*Fuzz (G1 Streetwise). Bastion is X-Transbots take on G1 Defensor fot and gives us a look at the combiner mode of all the components. According to the images shared, Bastion will be 51 cm tall, a good size for your Masterpiece display. Additionally, X-Transbots have also shared
* images of the color prototype of the first of their Protectobots: Fuzz/Streetwise in robot mode. Price and release date are yet to be revealed, but » Continue Reading.
