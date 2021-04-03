Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,343
X-Transbots Bastion (Masterpiece Scale G1 Defensor) Renders & Fuzz (G1 Streetwise) Co


Via X-Transbots Facebook account, we have images of the color renders of their upcoming combiner*Bastion (Masterpiece Scale G1 Defensor) and images of the color prototype of their*Fuzz (G1 Streetwise). Bastion is X-Transbots take on G1 Defensor fot and gives us a look at the combiner mode of all the components. According to the images shared, Bastion will be 51 cm tall, a good size for your Masterpiece display. Additionally, X-Transbots have also shared* images of the color prototype of the first of their Protectobots: Fuzz/Streetwise in robot mode. Price and release date are yet to be revealed, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots Bastion (Masterpiece Scale G1 Defensor) Renders & Fuzz (G1 Streetwise) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 02:06 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 816
Re: X-Transbots Bastion (Masterpiece Scale G1 Defensor) Renders & Fuzz (G1 Streetwise
Prob b a 300 add on too
