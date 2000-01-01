Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:24 AM
Dancel
Generation 1
Dancel's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 57
Power Of the Primes wave 2 (Toys r us)
Legends

Tailgate - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=149964686

Battleslash - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=149964696

Roadtrap - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=149964706
feedback page: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...151#post751151
