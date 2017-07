PC-18 Upgrade Kits for God Ginrai ? Wings/Sword/Gun/Add-on

Perfect Effect have updated their Facebook page with the next entry in their PC upgrade set line. This time, it's another upgrade for Takara Legends God Ginrai/Titans Return Magnus Prime. This set will give your Ginrai a new sword, gun, wing extensions and an add on piece to make the legs more stable and help bulk out the forearms. Check out the images after the break.