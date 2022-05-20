Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Look At Takara Tomy Monster Treads Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,311
First Look At Takara Tomy Monster Treads Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee


Via an article in Toybook.com*we have our first look at the*Takara Tomy Monster Treads Transformers Optimus Prime &#038; Bumblebee. We had reported these new licensed toys while back in January but we finally have images of the products. These are big Monster Truck toys with Optimus Prime or Bumblebee sculpted in “chibi-style” on top. The vehicles also have LED lights on the wheels. Very colorful and fun toys for young fans. This reveal is part of the new*extended licensing partnership between Takara Tomy and Hasbro which lets Tomy*extend brands, including G.I. Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, Peppa Pig, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At Takara Tomy Monster Treads Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.