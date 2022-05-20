Via an article in Toybook.com
*we have our first look at the*Takara Tomy Monster Treads Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee. We had reported these new licensed toys while back in January but we finally have images of the products. These are big Monster Truck toys with Optimus Prime or Bumblebee sculpted in “chibi-style” on top. The vehicles also have LED lights on the wheels. Very colorful and fun toys for young fans. This reveal is part of the new*extended licensing partnership between Takara Tomy and Hasbro
which lets Tomy*extend brands, including G.I. Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, Peppa Pig, and » Continue Reading.
