Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Legacy Core Class Thundercracker


Coming to us thanks to 2005 Boards member*kentan99 we have our possible first look at a new Legacy Core Class Thundercracker. This figure is a direct redeco of the original Kingdom Core Starscream. He comes in a very nice shade of light blue and includes his characteristic null cannons (something that was not included with Legacy Core Skywarp). As usual take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation but keep in mind that we had previously reported a Lecacy Core Thundercracker listing for 2023. See the images after the break and then sound off &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Legacy Core Class Thundercracker appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



