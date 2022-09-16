Coming to us thanks to 2005 Boards member*kentan99 we have our possible first look at a new Legacy Core Class Thundercracker. This figure is a direct redeco of the original Kingdom Core Starscream. He comes in a very nice shade of light blue and includes his characteristic null cannons (something that was not included with Legacy Core Skywarp). As usual take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation but keep in mind that we had previously reported a Lecacy Core Thundercracker listing for 2023
. See the images after the break and then sound off » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Legacy Core Class Thundercracker
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...