Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
KFC Toys E.A.V.I. Metal Phase P-6G Debris, P-6H Wastor Delta, P-6i Smithereen, P-6J S


Via their Facebook account, third party company KFC Toys have shared images of the color prototypes of their new*E.A.V.I. Phase P-6G Debris, P-6H Wastor Delta, P-6i Smithereen, P-6J Stogy, P-6K Toecutter &#038; P-6L Sanford. These are great molds to build an army of Junkions for your collection. KFC is offering*six Junkion variants with different accessories for a plethora of display options. Special mention to*P-6K Toecutter*which is special homage to the Gobot Cy-Kill. Each figure*measures around 7.9 inches (20 cm) and they are expected for release*by the first quarter of 2022. Each limited to 800 pieces worldwide. KFC also stated &#187; Continue Reading.

The post KFC Toys E.A.V.I. Metal Phase P-6G Debris, P-6H Wastor Delta, P-6i Smithereen, P-6J Stogy, P-6K Toecutter & P-6L Sanford appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 03:12 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: KFC Toys E.A.V.I. Metal Phase P-6G Debris, P-6H Wastor Delta, P-6i Smithereen, P-
I really hope Hasbro follows suit and retools Studio Series Wreck-Gar into Cy-Kill.
