Via their Facebook account, third party company KFC Toys have shared images of the color prototypes of their new*E.A.V.I. Phase P-6G Debris, P-6H Wastor Delta, P-6i Smithereen, P-6J Stogy, P-6K Toecutter & P-6L Sanford. These are great molds to build an army of Junkions for your collection. KFC is offering*six Junkion variants with different accessories for a plethora of display options. Special mention to*P-6K Toecutter*which is special homage to the Gobot Cy-Kill. Each figure*measures around 7.9 inches (20 cm) and they are expected for release*by the first quarter of 2022. Each limited to 800 pieces worldwide. KFC also stated » Continue Reading.
