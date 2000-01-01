|
transformers g1 & other toy lines
G1 TRANSFORMERS
pounce & wingspan 200.00
canadian box with original inserts
mint & complete
pounce & wingspan 200.00
canadian box with oiginal inserts
mint & complete
perceptor 160.00
u.s box with original inserts
dead mint, near complete
missing only 2x spare missiles
bombshell 225.00
canadian box
still factory sealed to bubble
with sealed decal pack
sunstreaker sold
thrust sold
rodimus major 50.00
topspin 25.00
rollbar 20.00
erector 35.00
bombshell 35.00
shrapnel 25.00
blurr 70.00
titans return
overlord
factory sealed 45.00
OTHER TOY LINES
GI.JOE
cobra bat 35.00
windmill 25.00
techno viper 25.00
vintage star wars
amanaman SOLD
stormtrooper SOLD
yoda 40.00
chewbacca 25.00
sandpeson 35.00
the emperor 25.00
zuckuss 25.00
tonka super gobots
stacks 35.00
vamp 65.00
NEWER STAR WARS
1995 potf
all figures 5.00 each
episode1
all loose figures 5.00ea.
commtech reader 6.00
dewback with sandtrooper
complete 35.00
battledroid w/ stap
complete 10.00