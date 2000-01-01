Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:52 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 124
transformers g1 & other toy lines
G1 TRANSFORMERS

pounce & wingspan 200.00
canadian box with original inserts
mint & complete


perceptor 160.00
u.s box with original inserts
dead mint, near complete
missing only 2x spare missiles


bombshell 225.00
canadian box
still factory sealed to bubble
with sealed decal pack


sunstreaker sold
thrust sold
rodimus major 50.00
topspin 25.00
rollbar 20.00
erector 35.00
bombshell 35.00
shrapnel 25.00
blurr 70.00

titans return
overlord
factory sealed 45.00


OTHER TOY LINES

GI.JOE
cobra bat 35.00
windmill 25.00
techno viper 25.00

vintage star wars
amanaman SOLD
stormtrooper SOLD
yoda 40.00
chewbacca 25.00
sandpeson 35.00
the emperor 25.00
zuckuss 25.00

tonka super gobots
stacks 35.00
vamp 65.00


NEWER STAR WARS
1995 potf
all figures 5.00 each

episode1
all loose figures 5.00ea.
commtech reader 6.00

dewback with sandtrooper
complete 35.00

battledroid w/ stap
complete 10.00
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 32083654_10155318418746078_6440698520033820672_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 77.6 KB ID: 39758   Click image for larger version Name: 31964153_10155318418056078_6125005895358218240_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.9 KB ID: 39759   Click image for larger version Name: 31964321_10155318419181078_2248477158265585664_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 92.4 KB ID: 39760   Click image for larger version Name: 31297534_10155290042676078_1604534743095836672_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 76.3 KB ID: 39761   Click image for larger version Name: 31287472_10155288207011078_6919071749829033984_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.3 KB ID: 39762  

Click image for larger version Name: 31265401_10155290040586078_7241566206837129216_n.jpg Views: 3 Size: 66.3 KB ID: 39763   Click image for larger version Name: 31206539_10155288206181078_1262390746284032000_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.2 KB ID: 39764   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (4).JPG Views: 2 Size: 80.0 KB ID: 39765   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (2).JPG Views: 1 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 39766   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (3).JPG Views: 1 Size: 64.0 KB ID: 39767  
Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

