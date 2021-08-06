|
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode In Action!
Courtesy of Instagram user @transformersaltmodes
, we have some images and footage of*Optimus Primes vehicle mode in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in action. We have some images and a short video showing Optimus Prime in action on the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beats at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada. We can see Optimus truck mode dashing across the set. You can watch the original video here
, or alternatively you can also check out some images and YouTube mirror after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 board!
