Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode In Action!

Courtesy of Instagram user @transformersaltmodes , we have some images and footage of*Optimus Prime's vehicle mode in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in action. We have some images and a short video showing Optimus Prime in action on the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beats at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada. We can see Optimus truck mode dashing across the set. You can watch the original video here , or alternatively you can also check out some images and YouTube mirror after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 board!