Old Today, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode In Action!


Courtesy of Instagram user @transformersaltmodes, we have some images and footage of*Optimus Primes vehicle mode in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in action. We have some images and a short video showing Optimus Prime in action on the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beats at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada. We can see Optimus truck mode dashing across the set. You can watch the original video here, or alternatively you can also check out some images and YouTube mirror after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 board!

The post Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode In Action! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



