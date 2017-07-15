Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron
*for sharing that TLK Reveal The Shield Voyager Optimus Prime Was Released At Colombian Retail. This figure is part of the “Reveal The Shield” sub-line of TLK, a curious repaint of DOTM Voyager Optimus Prime with a new sword and shield accessory. This figure was available only in UK as an Argos exclusive
and then it was sold as a Toy R Us exclusive in the US
. Similar to our previous report of the TR Clones 2-pack
*in Colombia, this figure was also found at*Falabella stores
