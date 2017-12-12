Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Perfect Effect PE-DX09 Mega Doragon Color Product Images


More 3rd party news from Perfect Effect today. The group has revealed a colored prototype image of their Masterpiece styled Transmetal 2 Beast Wars Megatron. This companion piece to their Beast Gorira figure is shown here in all three of his modes – robot, dragon and “transportation” mode. Here is the breakdown of what the figure comes with according to the Facebook page: Release in MAY/2018 Product Features: * 10 inches(25.4cm) in leader * 23 inches(70cm) from dragon head to tail * 3 modes: leader, beast, and ground * Original Arm Cannon mode Set Contents: MEGA DORAGON – x &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Perfect Effect PE-DX09 Mega Doragon Color Product Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



