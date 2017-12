Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,364

Perfect Effect PE-DX09 Mega Doragon Color Product Images



More 3rd party news from Perfect Effect today. The group has revealed a colored prototype image of their Masterpiece styled Transmetal 2 Beast Wars Megatron. This companion piece to their Beast Gorira figure is shown here in all three of his modes – robot, dragon and “transportation” mode. Here is the breakdown of what the figure comes with according to the



The post







More... More 3rd party news from Perfect Effect today. The group has revealed a colored prototype image of their Masterpiece styled Transmetal 2 Beast Wars Megatron. This companion piece to their Beast Gorira figure is shown here in all three of his modes – robot, dragon and “transportation” mode. Here is the breakdown of what the figure comes with according to the Facebook page : Release in MAY/2018 Product Features: * 10 inches(25.4cm) in leader * 23 inches(70cm) from dragon head to tail * 3 modes: leader, beast, and ground * Original Arm Cannon mode Set Contents: MEGA DORAGON – x » Continue Reading. The post Perfect Effect PE-DX09 Mega Doragon Color Product Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________