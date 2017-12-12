Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
John Cena Says Bumblebee: The Movie Is A Wonderful Reboot


Looks like Hailee Steinfeld isn't the only one who sat down for an interview today. Speaking to Digital Spy, actor and professional superstar wrestler John Cena states that Bumblebee: The Movie will be 'a wonderful reboot of the franchise'. However, Digital Spy does not specify his exact quote. But they do mention the following: "It was awesome to be involved with that franchise, and a pleasure to be asked to be part of the movie, but I took the part because it was a challenge for me," he reiterated. "It's something that I haven't been able to showcase, and

The post John Cena Says Bumblebee: The Movie Is A Wonderful Reboot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



