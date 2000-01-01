Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,315

Transformers Artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2018 Sara Pitre Durocher to the TFcon Toronto 2018 guest list this year.



Sara is best known to fans of IDWs Transformers series as the primary artist from the comic book series Till All Are One. She will be attending all weekend and offering prints and commissions to attendees.



DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artist ALEX MILNE with more to be announced.



Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are now on sale.

Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is still online





