Today, 10:14 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2018
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back artist Sara Pitre Durocher to the TFcon Toronto 2018 guest list this year.

Sara is best known to fans of IDWs Transformers series as the primary artist from the comic book series Till All Are One. She will be attending all weekend and offering prints and commissions to attendees.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artist ALEX MILNE with more to be announced.

Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are now on sale.
Dealer registration is also available. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is still online.
