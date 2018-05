Paramount Officially Removes Transformers 7 ? Bumblebee Set To Reboot The Series

Paramount Pictures has officially removed Transformers 7 (sequel to Transformers: The Last Knight) from their release schedule. This news, albeit announced today, comes as no surprise to TFW2005 members; for Hasbro mysteriously removed the movie from their schedule , a day prior to New York Toy Fair 2018. Despite the fact that a certain rectification was carried out during the Fair itself, the news was already out among the fan community. Paramount Pictures was silent regarding the matter until today. However, the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie is set to reboot the series with a new direction. Deadline exclusively reports The post Paramount Officially Removes Transformers 7 – Bumblebee Set To Reboot The Series appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM