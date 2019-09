Magic Square Toys MS-1S Light Of Freedom Death Color Images (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Op

3P company , via their Weibo Account , have uploaded new images of the next redeco of their popular Light Of Freedom mold:*MS-1S Light Of Freedom Death Color. This is repaint is a homage to the sad and iconic Optimus Prime’s death scene in the 1986 Transformers animated movie. The popular Light Of Freedom mold now shows dark and faded colors, giving you a very nice display option for your Masterpiece collection. We still have concrete information on release date or price, but be sure to check our sponsors for a pre-order any time soon. Check out all the images » Continue Reading. The post Magic Square Toys MS-1S Light Of Freedom Death Color Images (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime)) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM