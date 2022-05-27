Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,354

Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe Bumblebee Movie Arcee & Ironhide Found At U



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*tfrockmaster*for givings us the heads up of the first US sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe Bumblebee Movie Arcee & Ironhide. SS-84 Ironhide and SS-85 Arcee (Bumblebee Movie) were spotted at a Target store in California. Be aware that according tfrockmaster*none of them showed up in Target system yet, but you may try to ask for the price tag or talk to the staff. In any case, it’s worth to try to check your local Target stores. Happy hunting!



