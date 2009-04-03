Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Toy prices expected to rise more
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Melomeca
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 69
Toy prices expected to rise more
https://www.ctvnews.ca/lifestyle/top...ason-1.5565922

TLDR; Hasbro has secured shipping for this holiday but price of shipping has gone up from 3,200 to 22,000 per container.
Melomeca is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:48 AM   #2
Digibasherx
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 421
Re: Toy prices expected to rise more
That's pretty insane, and the cost of materials and labour has gone up across the board too. If you're doing a reno, you'd know they can't even quote you prices because the cost of materials fluctuates so much each day due to shipping and handling.
Digibasherx is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:49 AM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,919
Re: Toy prices expected to rise more
Quote:
Originally Posted by Melomeca View Post
https://www.ctvnews.ca/lifestyle/top...ason-1.5565922

TLDR; Hasbro has secured shipping for this holiday but price of shipping has gone up from 3,200 to 22,000 per container.

It almost make no difference for me, since I gave up on official ones because the price is already ridiculous.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:51 AM   #4
Magnimus
Robot Master
Magnimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 711
Re: Toy prices expected to rise more
Damn. If prices go up any more and QC remains as it is, I'm going to be priced out of this hobby.
__________________
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
Magnimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers W.F.C -- Lifeline ( New / Neuf )
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Protectobots Defensor KO set complete
Transformers
Transformers 3P Big Firebird Nicee aka Arcee - with bonus rare custom head
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Bandai Gobots Rogun Robot Toy Cap Gun TRANSFORMER TYPE
Transformers
Vintage 1986 Tonka Go-bots Dread Launchers Chaos Jet Only
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PRIMES BATTLESLASH AND ROADTRAP
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PRIMES DINOBOT SLASH MOC NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.