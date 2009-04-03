Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Toy prices expected to rise more
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:30 AM
#
1
Melomeca
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 69
Toy prices expected to rise more
https://www.ctvnews.ca/lifestyle/top...ason-1.5565922
TLDR; Hasbro has secured shipping for this holiday but price of shipping has gone up from 3,200 to 22,000 per container.
Melomeca
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Melomeca
Find More Posts by Melomeca
Today, 09:48 AM
#
2
Digibasherx
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 421
Re: Toy prices expected to rise more
That's pretty insane, and the cost of materials and labour has gone up across the board too. If you're doing a reno, you'd know they can't even quote you prices because the cost of materials fluctuates so much each day due to shipping and handling.
Digibasherx
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Digibasherx
Find More Posts by Digibasherx
Today, 09:49 AM
#
3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,919
Re: Toy prices expected to rise more
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Melomeca
https://www.ctvnews.ca/lifestyle/top...ason-1.5565922
TLDR; Hasbro has secured shipping for this holiday but price of shipping has gone up from 3,200 to 22,000 per container.
It almost make no difference for me, since I gave up on official ones because the price is already ridiculous.
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 09:51 AM
#
4
Magnimus
Robot Master
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 711
Re: Toy prices expected to rise more
Damn. If prices go up any more and QC remains as it is, I'm going to be priced out of this hobby.
__________________
"No we would never shoot
nuclear weapons at Decepticons
." - Col. Jack Jacobs
(on the
Colbert Report
03/04/09)
Magnimus
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Magnimus
Find More Posts by Magnimus
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers W.F.C -- Lifeline ( New / Neuf )
Transformers Combiner Wars Protectobots Defensor KO set complete
Transformers 3P Big Firebird Nicee aka Arcee - with bonus rare custom head
Vintage 1984 Bandai Gobots Rogun Robot Toy Cap Gun TRANSFORMER TYPE
Vintage 1986 Tonka Go-bots Dread Launchers Chaos Jet Only
TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PRIMES BATTLESLASH AND ROADTRAP
TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PRIMES DINOBOT SLASH MOC NEW
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:12 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.