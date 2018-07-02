|
Bumblebee Flying To Comic-Con! Transformers Debut in Hall H!
Via an article from Deadline.com
*and a Tweet
from the Official Bumblebee The Movie Twiter, we can confirm that for the first time ever, the*Transformers*franchise will make its San Diego*Comic-Con*debut in Hall H on Friday, July 20 from 5-6 PM. Paramaount panel at San Diego Comicon will be held in the big and impressive Hall H. The session will feature cast members Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and director Travis Knight, and will be solely focused on Bumblebee. As we can see, Parmount is giving special attention to the upcoming Bumblebee movie. Will we see any extra » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Flying To Comic-Con! Transformers Debut in Hall H!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.