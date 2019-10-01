|
Studio Series SS-55 WWII Hot Rod In-Hand Images
Autobase Aichi has uploaded
some in-hand images of the new Studio Series SS-50 World War II Hot Rod. This new entry from the Bumblebee movie into the Studio Series line brings us Hot Rod as seen in the brief World War II flashback in the film. Hot Rod is a retool and redeco of SS-26 World War II Bumblebee. He comes with a new movie-accurate barrel machine gun that can be attached to the roof of vehicle mode. We also have some comparison shots between Hot Rod and Bumblebee.
