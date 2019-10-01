Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series SS-55 WWII Hot Rod In-Hand Images


Autobase Aichi has*uploaded*some in-hand images of the new*Studio Series SS-50 World War II Hot Rod. This new entry from the Bumblebee movie into the Studio Series line brings us Hot Rod as seen in the brief World War II flashback in the film. Hot Rod is a* retool and redeco of SS-26 World War II Bumblebee. He comes with a new movie-accurate barrel machine gun that can be attached to the roof of vehicle mode. We also have some comparison shots between Hot Rod and Bumblebee. Check out all the images, as well as a video review, after the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series SS-55 WWII Hot Rod In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



