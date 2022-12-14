Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,361

Via Gamestop website we have our first stock image of the Transformers Legacy Evolution Leader Transmetal II Megatron. This is just a re-release of the Transmetal II Dragon Megatron mold in a slightly different packaging now featuring the Legacy Evolution logo in the front. In any case, this is another chance to grab this figure. See the image after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards.



