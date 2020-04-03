|
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-04 (G1 Razorclaw) Sketches
Third Party company*Cang Toys, via their*Weibo account
, have shared the first sketches of their*CT-Chiyou-04 (G1 Razorclaw). This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. The sketches reveal a very different and original design of the Predacon leader, but keep in mind that these are still early ideas that may change in the upcoming prototype. Cang Toys have already revealed their*CT-Chiyou-01 Ferocious (Rampage),*CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum)
and*CT-Chiyou-03 Firmament (G1 Divebomb).
